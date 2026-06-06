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Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

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villas
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5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lovran, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in a quiet neighborhood near the charming town of Lovran, this modern villa offers a…
$2,01M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Located on the Opatija Riviera, on a plot of 1,009 m², this Mediterranean classic villa offe…
$1,61M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Medveja, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Medveja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Set on a 622 m² plot in a greenery-surrounded part of the Opatija Riviera, this contemporary…
$1,60M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Villa in Lovran, Croatia
Villa
Lovran, Croatia
Area 482 m²
Discover a hidden gem in the charming town of Lovran, Opatija, Croatia – a luxurious villa t…
$2,13M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lovran, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
The modern villa is located in a quiet neighborhood near Lovran with a beautiful panoramic v…
$2,01M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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