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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

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9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Lovran, a modern apartment located on the 1st floor in a newly built building, just a few mi…
$753,782
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
We present a modern apartment located in a quiet street above the Lovran beach, surrounded b…
$976,815
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
We present a modern apartment located in a quiet street above the Lovran beach, surrounded b…
$976,815
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
The penthouse with a beautiful sea view is located in a prime location, just a few minutes w…
$1,38M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The apartment with a beautiful sea view is located in a prime location, just a few minutes w…
$615,162
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
We present a modern penthouse located in a quiet street above the Lovran beach, with an unob…
$1,09M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Lovran, penthouse with roof terrace and swimming pool is located in a newly built building, …
$1,13M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful, fully furnished apartment in Lovran, with an area of 43 m², is for sale, locate…
$262,182
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
An apartment with a beautiful sea view is located in an excellent position, just a few minut…
$573,377
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
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