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Apartments with garage for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

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2 BHK
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4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
The penthouse with a beautiful sea view is located in a prime location, just a few minutes w…
$1,31M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrec, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 3
Near the very center of Lovran, a three-room apartment with a classic layout is for sale, wi…
$310,282
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
The penthouse with a beautiful sea view is located in a prime location, just a few minutes w…
$1,38M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
2 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The apartment with a beautiful sea view is located in a prime location, just a few minutes w…
$615,162
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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