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Terraced Apartments for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
LOVRAN – Top quality new building with a view of the sea This prestigious apartment is locat…
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2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
LOVRAN – Superb new building with sea view This prestigious apartment is located in the late…
Price on request
Leave a request
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