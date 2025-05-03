Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
203
Grad Rovinj
103
Grad Porec
277
Grad Umag
120
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE NEAR THE SEA, NOVIGRAD CROATIA. Connected to all necessary communic…
$2,69M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go