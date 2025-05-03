Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
203
Grad Rovinj
103
Grad Porec
277
Grad Umag
120
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
For sale is a brand new, high class beautiful villa in a peacefull small village near world …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Pula is a seaside city with a well-protected harbour, beach-lined shore, and Roman remains l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE NEAR THE SEA, NOVIGRAD CROATIA. Connected to all necessary communic…
$2,69M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 514 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Beautiful 4 room villa for sale, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet, i big size living r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
porec - Kringa Luxury Steinhausvilla with pool and 300m2 living space. Croatia   in th…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zambratija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The modern architecture of this villa blended perfectly with the location where it is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag.   T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Brtonigla, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Brtonigla, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Do you dream of Tuscany, a villa with a swimming pool in nature, and yet close to the sea an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
We proudly present one of the most beautiful locations in Istria. Beautiful modern villa …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia, Poreč is a popular summer resort. The 6th-centu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kastelir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kastelir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
This brand new, beautiful villa is located in Kastelir, a small town 8 km from the sea and 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 817 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 895 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the golf r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 967 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Opcina Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Property with two houses completely renovated in 2020. The main house consists of 2 floor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 915 m²
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Opcina Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sorici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sorici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Poreč is a city where, throughout the year, you can find a place for rest, entertainment, sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Basanija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
We sell a beautiful modern villa with swimming pool, only 30 m from the sea, in a tourist vi…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go