Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Istria County, Croatia

Grad Pula
20
Grad Rovinj
23
Grad Umag
28
Grad Porec
16
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! We are selling an apartment in the Skipper Residence. The apartment i…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Beautifully decorated house with 3 apartments for sale, 250 m from the beaches and 250 m fro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
The picturesque charming town of Rovinj located on the west coast of the Istrian peninsula w…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale a beautiful 2 floor apartment with open view of the sea, Slovenia and Italy. The ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Basanija, Croatia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
This beautiful house is located only 400 meters from the sea and the beach, close to shops, …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Zambratija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Istria County

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Istria County, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go