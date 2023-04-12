Offices for Sale in Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Officein Budva, Montenegro
Office
Budva, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 315,000
Officein Budva, Montenegro
Office
Budva, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 90,000
Office 2 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Office 2 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 105,000
Офисное помещение в центре Будвы, 100 метров от моря. Может быть использовано и как апартам…
Officein Budva, Montenegro
Office
Budva, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 520,000
The total area of 52 sq.m. Ceiling Height 6 meters The distance to the sea and the pro…
Officein Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
Office
Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro
2 000 m²
€ 700,000
Object code - 1.29.16.9107 The plant in. Ulcinj. The building of the former bakery. The area…
Officein Montenegro, Montenegro
Office
Montenegro, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 630,000
Object code - 1.30.16.7613 room 400 sq.m. consists of a friend + country (panoramic window) …
Office 9 bedroomsin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Office 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 850,000
The object code is 2.20.16.1950 Mini-hotel in Rosa. Mini Nerceg Novi. Area: 320 m2 The hotel…
Officein Budva, Montenegro
Office
Budva, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 315,000
Luxury office in the TQ Plaza business centre, with a total area of 70 m sq. Prestigious loc…
Officein Montenegro, Montenegro
Office
Montenegro, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 600,000
Object code - 00578 "Restaurant business next to Simo Milošević Institute" - Igalo, Herceg-N…
Officein Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Office
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
169 m²
€ 507,000
Object code - 00641Learth, working room, on the sea. Area: 169m2 + terrace On the sea. Sale.…
Officein Podgorica, Montenegro
Office
Podgorica, Montenegro
297 m²
€ 623,700
The object ID is 01081Commercial Offer for Business. Non-residential room (ground floor + ba…
Office 5 bedroomsin Montenegro, Montenegro
Office 5 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 700,000
Object code - 1.20.2.1895The real estate-business on the sea in Montenegro 1.600.000 euros i…
Officein Bar, Montenegro
Office
Bar, Montenegro
950 m²
€ 550,000
The object code is 2.27.16.1795Fish growing farm. with pools 1000m2 Annual yield of fish (tr…
Officein Bar Municipality, Montenegro
Office
Bar Municipality, Montenegro
1 012 m²
€ 1,200,000
On a plot of 2300 sq.m. located 1) A three-storey building with an area of 668 sq.m. Ther…

