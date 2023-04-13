Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Jurmala
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shopin Jurmala, Latvia
Shop
Jurmala, Latvia
2 135 m²
€ 1,200,000
Land for sale with a building for reconstruction in Jurmala. Building area: 2135 m2 1st …
Shop 15 roomsin Jurmala, Latvia
Shop 15 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
15 Number of rooms 294 m² Number of floors 3
€ 690,000
A 3-storey apartment house for sale located in the center of Jurmala - in Dubulti.The buildi…

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir