Hotels for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,500,000
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This…
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,750,000
This hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
Hotel
Stalos, Greece
€ 950,000
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Hotel 41 room
Káto Stalós, Greece
41 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale a Hotel of 4726sqm located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 41 comfor…
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
Hotel 4 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the Venetian centre, in the city of Chania. The hotel building is located …
Hotel 14 rooms
Mournies, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
Hotel 17 rooms
Chorafakia, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel 1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
Hotel 1 room
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
Hotel 1 room
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-storey unfinished building - hotel with an area of 2 000 sq.m. There is an op…
