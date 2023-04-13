Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Germany

Shopin Mommenheim, Germany
Shop
Mommenheim, Germany
3 000 m²
€ 13,400
The REWE supermarket and the DM drogue store in the federal state of Reynalad-Pfalz- in the …
Shopin Pforzheim, Germany
Shop
Pforzheim, Germany
1 100 m²
€ 3,500,000
Nettov chain supermarket in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people. …
Shopin Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
600 m²
€ 4,100,000
Product Network Store - EDEKA Supermarket in Munich! Edeka Group is the largest German sup…
Shopin Unterkirchberg, Germany
Shop
Unterkirchberg, Germany
1 000 m²
€ 3,600,000
New network supermarket ( delivery - 2021 ) in Ulm with a long-term lease. Total area: ab…
Shopin Wolfschlugen, Germany
Shop
Wolfschlugen, Germany
1 100 m²
€ 4,200,000
The new Lidl supermarket on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lease agr…
Shopin Hilden, Germany
Shop
Hilden, Germany
800 m²
€ 3,500,000
The new ROSSMANN network store on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lea…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with tenant. Th…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Description:The property is located in a small town. The tenant is the biggest retail chain.…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
An object that the network is a tenant of Burger King fast food restaurant is for sale …
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.An object for sale rented by a fast f…
Shopin Willich, Germany
Shop
Willich, Germany
Price on request
On the ground floor there are three commercial units with a total area of ​​1300 m2, a super…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,405,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Spermarket with tenant. The lease is for 15 y…
Shopin Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
€ 3,250,000
Supermarket in Lower Saxony, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with a tenant.The lease i…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,430,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Long term lease for 15 years. The facility wa…
Shopin Cuxhaven, Germany
Shop
Cuxhaven, Germany
€ 2,400,000
Supermarket in the district of Cuxhaven, Germany.The object is located in a small resort tow…
Shopin Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
€ 30,843,655
A shopping center under construction is for sale.Tenants: NETTO, Takko Fashion (clothing), f…
Shopin Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
€ 13,335,000
For sale an apartment house with a diverse rental composition. Tenants: shop, fitness center…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 24,794,959
A shopping center with 35 tenants for sale. Main tenants: Netto Marken Discount, Rossmann, W…
Shopin Lower Saxony, Germany
Shop
Lower Saxony, Germany
1 000 m²
€ 1,794,000
Germany Land Lower Saxony of Stadthagen Shop on a pedestrian street Commercial building in t…
Shopin Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
€ 16,500,000
The object for sale is a shopping center with a diverse composition of tenants. It consists …
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,225,000
Shopping centre, retailThe area of the building 4 656 m2ROI % 9.10 Land Area 12,545 m2Rent 2…
Shopin Dortmund, Germany
Shop
Dortmund, Germany
€ 2,515,000
Supermarket in Beckum, Germany.There is a supermarket in Beckum in the city center.Land plot…

