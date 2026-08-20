Shops for sale in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

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  2. Germany
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Stores in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

;
сommercial properties
17
offices
4
7 properties total found
Shop 1 100 m² in Pforzheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Pforzheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Nettov chain supermarket in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people. Le…
$4,03M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 100 m² in Sielmingen, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Sielmingen, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
The new Lidl supermarket on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lease agr…
$4,84M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 800 m² in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
Shop 800 m²
Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
Area 800 m²
The new ROSSMANN network store on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lea…
$4,03M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 840 m² in Stuttgart, Germany
Shop 840 m²
Stuttgart, Germany
Area 840 m²
$3,67M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 100 m² in Pforzheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Pforzheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Network supermarket Netto in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people.Le…
$4,07M
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Shop 800 m² in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
Shop 800 m²
Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
Area 800 m²
Rossmann chain store with high yield in the suburb of Stuttgart on the ground floor in a res…
$4,07M
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TekceTekce
Shop 1 100 m² in Sielmingen, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Sielmingen, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
New supermarket Lidl on the first floor of a residential building with a long lease agreemen…
$4,88M
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