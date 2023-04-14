Shops for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

UAE
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos. It is a part of a building located on a corn…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Chryseleousa quarter in Strovolos.The shop has an internal area of 62sqm and 25sqm…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of a building, Strovolos.It consists of a 208sqm ground floor and…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
This is a shop on the ground floor of a building in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a grou…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A three storey building formerly occupied by a supermarket, which has been erected on three …
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with a mezzanine level in Strovolos Municipality, in Nicosia District.This…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Two brand new shops on Main Avenue for sale.The internal area is 60 sq.m. plus 33 sq.m. mezz…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in on the ground floor of mixed-used in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises of a 192sqm op…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 75sqm retail area, a 47sqm mezzanine and a 160sqm …
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Two-storey commercial building with basement is located on Strovolou Avenue in Strovolos, Ni…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
LocationBest office Location in Cyprus.On a busy Avenue, Nicosia opposite Army Head Quarters…
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
This brand new shop on the ground floor now for sale. The internal area is 86 sqm plus 86 sq…
