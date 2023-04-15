Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zhabinka District, Belarus

Zhabinka
4
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet
3
7 properties total found
Commercialin Zhabinka, Belarus
Commercial
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 7,655
Shopin Zhabinka, Belarus
Shop
Zhabinka, Belarus
28 m²
€ 7,655
LOT 4263. Shopping pavilion in the center of Zhabinka, located on a plot of 12.67 acres ( on…
Manufacturein Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 58,540
Industrial-warehouse building in ownership in d. Stebrovo Zhabinkovsky district with a total…
Manufacturein Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 30,621
Car wash with property in the industrial zone of the city of Zhabinka, Brest region with a t…
Manufacturein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 252,173
Industrial and warehouse base with a total area of 2 (two) capital buildings of 494.5 square…
Shopin Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 162,111
Trading complex in ownership on the M1 / E30 highway Brest - Moscow (pos. Leninsky Zhabinkov…
Commercialin Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 17,562
Land (assignment - maintenance of the warehouse building) with an area of 0.3560 hectares wi…

