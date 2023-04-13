Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

7 properties total found
Manufacture 6 roomsin Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 6 rooms
Orsha, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 498 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 323,713
Manufacture 10 roomsin Balbasava, Belarus
Manufacture 10 rooms
Balbasava, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 285 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 28,188
Manufacturein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
950 m²
€ 1,091,167
Modern greenhouse complex. Designed for growing fruits and vegetables using & nbsp; Dutch te…
Manufacturein Baran, Belarus
Manufacture
Baran, Belarus
1 995 m² Number of floors 3
€ 36,017
Manufacturein Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture
Orsha, Belarus
343 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,110
For sale production base with extensions & nbsp; 343m2 on a separate fenced land area of 10 …
Manufacture 1 roomin Chashniki, Belarus
Manufacture 1 room
Chashniki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 157 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,105
STO1 premises for sale, area 157 m & sup2 ;, floor 1/1, plot 373 acres, monolithic, conditio…
Manufacturein Vítebsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Vítebsk, Belarus
8 044 m²
€ 1,462,891

