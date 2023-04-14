Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Maryina Horka
10
Puchavicki sielski Saviet
2
Rudzienski sielski Saviet
2
Bluzski sielski Saviet
1
17 properties total found
Shop 3 roomsin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 67,861
Sale of premises in a microdistrict with a high cross-country, with a separate entrance of 9…
Commercialin Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 370 m²
€ 40,717
Holiday House « Pukhovichi », Pukhovichi district, Minsk region. Total area of cap. building…
Manufacturein Maryina Horka, Belarus
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
513 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 69,599
Shopin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop
Maryina Horka, Belarus
120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 226,205
For sale store in a good passage location near the city center in the immediate vicinity of …
Warehousein Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse
Maryina Horka, Belarus
263 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 162,867
A unique offer in the district center of. Maryina Gorka! For sale a solid building that meet…
Commercialin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial
Maryina Horka, Belarus
345 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 271,445
A unique offer in the district center of. Maryina Gorka! For sale a solid building that meet…
Commercialin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 962 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,289,909
Commercialin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial
Maryina Horka, Belarus
78 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,002
Shopin Rudensk, Belarus
Shop
Rudensk, Belarus
1 019 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 633,373
Manufacturein Maryina Horka, Belarus
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
535 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Shop 3 roomsin Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale separately standing store building, modern, with decoration, with all communication…
Commercial 3 roomsin Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 400 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 40,717
The finished current business is for sale at the address: Pukhovichi district, town. Pravdin…
Shop 1 roomin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 2/2 Floor
€ 36,193
Pavilion for sale, and nbsp; located on the second floor of 2 & nbsp; TRIO floor shopping ce…
Commercial real estatein Maryina Horka, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Maryina Horka, Belarus
18 Number of rooms 488 m²
€ 359,348
Legendary entertainment center - casino, night club, bars, restaurant, pizzeria, office 4 wi…
Officein Talka, Belarus
Office
Talka, Belarus
137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,048
¡A comfortable room, 0.53 meter thick brick walls! ceiling height 5m, walls and nbsp; interi…
Commercial real estatein Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 Number of rooms 6 356 m²
€ 135,723
On sale land with buildings on the banks of the Svisloch River. Purpose - Maintenance and ma…
Manufacture 10 roomsin Rudensk, Belarus
Manufacture 10 rooms
Rudensk, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 406 m²
Price on request
For sale Ready business, gp. Rudensk, Pukhovichsky R-N, Pukhovichskoe for example, 30.3 km f…

Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
