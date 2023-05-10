Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Mogilev region, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Manufacture 5 rooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Manufacture 5 rooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 2 741 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 50,617
Manufacture in Asipovichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Asipovichy, Belarus
Area 407 m²
Price on request
Manufacture 7 rooms in Jalizava, Belarus
Manufacture 7 rooms
Jalizava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 3 595 m²
€ 208,853
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir