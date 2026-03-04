Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of condos in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

142 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 8
Experience contemporary urban living in the heart of BKK1 with this stylish and fully furnis…
$1,550
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in BKK1, this stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers approximately 90–96sqm …
$1,500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 25
This property is a modern minimalistic design style apartment by a reputable Japanese develo…
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7
This 1 Bedroom apartment is strategically situated in the heart of BKK1, surrounded by a var…
$1,600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
This 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers 60sqm of comfortable living space in the heart o…
$750
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This three-bedroom apartment is located in Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei along Monivong Boulevard, …
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Experience luxury living in this stunning corner unit in the heart of Khan Boeung Keng Kang …
$1,600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Enjoy modern urban living in this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment located in the heart o…
$900
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious studio apartment in BKK1 offers a generous 92 sqm layout with a well-designed …
$950
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This fully furnished one-bedroom apartment is located in Beung Keng Kang 3 , offering a comf…
$500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 41
This fully furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers 58 m² of modern living space and…
$950
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in BKK area, this spacious one-bedroom apartment offers modern comfort and a large p…
$850
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Experience modern urban living in this stylish studio apartment located near Mao Tse Toung B…
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
All units are clean well maintained and carefully prepared for immediate move in offering a …
$450
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 1 Bedroom apartment is now available for lease in the vibrant neighborhood of …
$1,150
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit offers a thoughtfully designed 51 sqm of living space, provi…
$550
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Live in style and comfort with this beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment, offering a sma…
$1,000
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Located in the heart of BKK1, this elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment offers 167sqm of …
$3,000
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This studio unit offers 35sqm of comfortable living space in the heart of BKK1. The rental p…
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This well-designed apartment features one king-size bed, one bathroom, and a comfortable liv…
$850
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment spans 120 sqm and is located on a high floor , o…
$3,100
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8
Located in the central and convenient BKK1 area , this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offer…
$950
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Step into upscale city living with this spacious 80sqm one-bedroom apartment in the heart of…
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 13
Located in the desirable neighborhood of Boeung Keng Kang 1, this 1-bedroom apartment offers…
$650
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 9
Discover this beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment in the vibrant heart of BKK1, offerin…
$1,800
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tomnop Teuk, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
Discover vibrant city living in this delightful 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in highly sough…
$200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This modern apartment offers a smart and functional layout with one bedroom plus one study r…
$1,300
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 244 m²
Experience refined city living with this spacious 3-bedroom apartment located in the prime d…
$4,000
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This fully furnished 1+1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment offers 52sqm of comfortable living sp…
$800
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment offers a net area of 148 m² and is available f…
$2,000
per month
