Monthly rent of condos in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 10
Your perfect urban retreat awaits! This charming 1-bedroom condo in desirable Chbar Ampov, N…
$250
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18
Discover your perfect urban escape! This friendly 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent in Ph…
$300
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 14
This fully furnished condo for rent is located on the 14th floor and comes with all major ap…
$350
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 27
This fully furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo on the 27th floor of Vue Aston offers 74 m²…
$1,000
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 34
Panthouse located at Koh Norea offers modern riverside living in one of Phnom Penh’s fastest…
$4,500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 7
Discover your ideal rental in vibrant Chbar Ampov, Nirouth, Phnom Penh! This charming 2-bedr…
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Embrace vibrant city living in this delightful 2-bedroom condo, available for rent in Chbar …
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 18
Your perfect urban oasis awaits! Discover this charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent…
$280
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Discover this delightful 2-bed, 2-bath condo for rent in the vibrant Nirouth area of Chbar A…
$680
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8
This fully furnished condo for rent is located on the 8th floor and comes with all major app…
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 24
This modern corner apartment on the 24th floor offers a stunning river view and comes with a…
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 44-square-meter studio apartment is available for rent at $400 per month , offering a c…
$400
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 12
This fully furnished 2-bedroom condo at Vue Aston offers a serene and stylish living experie…
$800
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 17
Discover delightful living in this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo available for rent i…
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Discover your perfect urban retreat! This charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in vibrant C…
$270
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers 60sqm of thoughtfully designed living space in t…
$550
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious two bedroom apartment with two bathrooms offers a comfortable living area of 1…
$650
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This one-bedroom apartment offers a generous 80 sqm of comfortable living space and is avail…
$500
per month
