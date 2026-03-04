Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of condos in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Khan Sen Sok
99
Khan Daun Penh
51
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
142
Khan Chamkar Mon
156
651 property total found
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
These conveniently located condos are next to Chipmong Sen Sok and just 5 minutes from major…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$680
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 12
Crown Towers offers a premium urban living experience defined by modern architecture , luxur…
$380
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 16
[Urban Loft] Condo 3BR/ 2 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 1100$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Mon…
$1,100
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Modern 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in Tuol Kouk, Phnom Penh just a few minutes walk away fr…
$390
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This modern 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers 68.3sqm of comfortable living space and i…
$2,126
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 44-square-meter studio apartment is available for rent at $400 per month , offering a c…
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 32
Welcome to this charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in the heart of Chamkar Mon, Tonle Bas…
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 10
Step into modern city living with this spacious 1 Bedroom apartment, perfectly located in th…
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 8
Experience contemporary urban living in the heart of BKK1 with this stylish and fully furnis…
$1,550
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in BKK1, this stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers approximately 90–96sqm …
$1,500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers 120 m² of comfortable living space and …
$1,200
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable one-bedroom apartment is available for rent at $700 per month and comes ful…
$700
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Step into this stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in Por Sen Chey, Cham Chao, offering …
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6
New unit!!! Location: Sen Sok area Number of bedrooms: 1 Number of bathrooms: 1 Price: $380/…
$380
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 16
[TV Tower] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 600$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Sangka…
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 14
[Urban Loft] Condo 2BR/ 2 Bathroom + 1 💵 Rental price: 1200$/month 📆 Available: Now Address:…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 25
This property is a modern minimalistic design style apartment by a reputable Japanese develo…
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6
✨Looking for a 1 Bedroom Condo? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul Kork! Brand …
$380
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Experience vibrant urban living in this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent! Nestl…
$280
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Discover your perfect urban retreat! This charming 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo for rent in Saens…
$450
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Discover your perfect urban retreat! This charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in vibrant C…
$270
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7
This 1 Bedroom apartment is strategically situated in the heart of BKK1, surrounded by a var…
$1,600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
This 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers 60sqm of comfortable living space in the heart o…
$750
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This well-designed 1-bedroom apartment offers 75 square meters of comfortable living space, …
$750
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This fully furnished two bedroom apartment is available for rent and features a private balc…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury 2-bedroom apartment offers 97sqm of modern living space in Toul Kork and is avai…
$3,018
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9
Discover your urban retreat! This charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo in vibrant Russey Keo, Tuol S…
$350
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious 1-bedroom apartment offers 69.1 sqm of thoughtfully designed living space, pro…
$850
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Looking for a comfortable and affordable place to live in Toul Tompong 1? This 68m² one-bedr…
$500
per month
