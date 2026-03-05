Show property on map Show properties list
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
This fully furnished studio condo offers 49 sqm of comfortable living space at $450 per mont…
$450
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable 2-bedroom apartment is available for rent at $700 per month , with WiFi inc…
$700
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This beautifully furnished condo offers 110sqm of living space with two bedrooms and a large…
$1,500
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 48
Experience modern city living at Urban Village , where this fully furnished 3-bedroom apartm…
$1,400
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Floor 42
A Modern mixed-use residential community in Phnom Penh that blends contemporary living with …
$700
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 13
[Versailles Square] Condo Studio Room 💵 Rental price: 450$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: H…
$450
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
This apartment is located in Boeng Tumpun and is available for $750 per month . It features …
$750
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 51
Experience modern city living at Urban Village , where this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartm…
$500
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 35
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is situated on the 35th floor , offering open views and…
$1,100
per month
Condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
This modern residence at Urban Village Phase 1 offers comfortable city living with free mana…
$700
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment offers a total area of 215sqm with four bathrooms and a mo…
$1,800
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
This well-designed 151sqm unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, offering a spacious and …
$1,350
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This fully furnished 1-bedroom condo offers 54sqm of comfortable living space, perfect for i…
$500
per month
Condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Discover comfortable city living in this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment located along H…
$550
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 22
Highly recommended: one of the best 2-bedroom units in Versailles Square with great layout a…
$750
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 14
Corner unit with extra space, extra light, and extra comfort — highly recommended at Versail…
$850
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 41
This brand new condo is available for rent at 1500 dollars per month and comes fully furnish…
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This modern 1-bedroom condo offers 107sqm of fully furnished living space, ideal for profess…
$1,500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 27
[Versailles Square] Condo 2BR 💵 Rental price: 850$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Hun Sen B…
$850
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 27
Corner unit with extra space, extra light, and extra comfort — highly recommended at Versail…
$850
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment is 190 m² and is available for $1,500 per month. Th…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 25
[Versailles Square] Condo 2BR 💵 Rental price: 750$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Hun Sen B…
$750
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 7
This modern 1-bedroom condo offers a prime location near Chipmong Mega Mall, just 5 minutes …
$390
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Discover your perfect urban oasis! This charming 1-bedroom condo for rent in Phnom Penhs vib…
$360
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 25
Highly recommended: one of the best 2-bedroom units in Versailles Square with great layout a…
$750
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
This well-designed studio apartment offers a comfortable and convenient living space with a …
$480
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This fully furnished 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is 75 m² and is available for $550 per …
$550
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable 1-bedroom apartment is available for rent at $500 per month , with WiFi inc…
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 1, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 1, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 22
Condo Anata st271 for rent 💥Price : 330$/months (New Room) ▪️Floor : 12A ▪️Size: 33sqm Net ▪…
$330
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment is located in Boeng Tumpun and is available for lon…
$750
per month
