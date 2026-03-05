Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of condos in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

99 properties total found
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 13
[Urban Loft] Condo 2BR/ 2 Bathroom + 1 💵 Rental price: 1200$/month 📆 Available: Now Address:…
$1,200
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 27
[English & Chinese] 👑 Crown Tower Condominium 🛏 1 Bedroom with Furnished | 🛁 1 Bathroom 💲450…
$450
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 18
[Urban Loft] Condo Penthouse 💵 Rental price: 3000$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Mong Rith…
$3,000
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
[Urban Loft] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom + 1 💵 Rental price: 600$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: …
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
[Urban Loft] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom + 1 💵 Rental price: 600$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: …
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
✨Looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo in Sen Sok? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul K…
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Crown Towers , one as the functional building in Sen Sok area offering you a unique feeling …
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
This fully furnished one bedroom apartment is available for rent and offers a comfortable an…
$750
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11
Urban Loft Condo. where you can feel the warming while staying. offering the prime location …
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
The condos are conveniently located next to Chipmong Sen Sok and just 5 minutes from AEON2, …
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 13
Urban Loft Condo in Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and modern l…
$1,200
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 12
Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and mode…
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 13
Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and mode…
$1,200
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 14
Welcome home to this inviting 1-bedroom condo for rent in vibrant Saensokh, Phnom Penh Thmei…
$350
per month
1 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 13
Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and mode…
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
[Crown Towers] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 390$/month CTB0507 📆 Available: Now Add…
$390
per month
Condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
This Building is a modern residential development designed for comfortable city living. The …
$550
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
✨Looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo in Sen Sok? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul K…
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 14
This spacious two-bedroom condominium at Urban Loft Sen Sok offers 126 sqm of modern living …
$1,200
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment located near …
$360
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers 76 square meters of comfortable living …
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
Located in the well-planned Booyoung Town community, this 65.64 sqm 1-bedroom unit, availabl…
$350
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 13
The Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and …
$1,200
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 17
Looking for a 1-Bedroom Condo in a Prime Location? Presenting a brand-new 1-bedroom unit at …
$400
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 12
[English & Chinese] 👑 Crown Tower Condominium 🛏 2 Bedroom with Furnished | 🛁 1 Bathroom 💲650…
$650
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 9
✨Looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo in Sen Sok? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul K…
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
These conveniently located condos are next to Chipmong Sen Sok and just 5 minutes from major…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 23
✨Looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo in Sen Sok? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul K…
$600
per month
2 bedroom condo in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 13
Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and mode…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 12
✨Looking for a 2 Bedroom Condo? Check out Crown Tower in Sen Sok, close to Toul Kork! Brand …
$650
per month
