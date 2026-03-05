Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of condos in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

68 properties total found
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
[Time Square 3] Condo 2BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 650$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: T…
$650
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in the popular Toul Kork area, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers a genero…
$650
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
Looking for a comfortable and affordable living space in one of Phnom Penh's most vibrant ne…
$1,350
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This premium one-bedroom service apartment offers a generous living space of 136 sqm and is …
$1,080
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 9
Experience modern living at an exceptional value with this well-designed two-bedroom apartme…
$700
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 20
If you're in search of a stylish and convenient condo, this 1-bedroom unit on the 20th floor…
$450
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 49sqm apartment is fully furnished and designed for comfort. It features one bedroom, o…
$500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury 2-bedroom apartment offers 97sqm of modern living space in Toul Kork and is avai…
$3,018
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, a…
$380
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious 59sqm apartment offers one bedroom and one bathroom, thoughtfully furnished wi…
$750
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom family suite is located in a well-managed serviced resid…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Live in the heart of the action! This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is perfectly located on t…
$750
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
This cozy and well-furnished 1-bedroom condo is a fantastic rental option in the highly desi…
$350
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Experience vibrant urban living in this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent! Nestl…
$280
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 9
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this one-bed…
$450
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover this elegant 3-bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Toul Kork District, one of…
$1,300
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
This brand-new 2-bedroom apartment offers a modern living space tailored for comfort and con…
$1,000
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this three-b…
$900
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
This well-appointed 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located in the desirable Toul Kork ar…
$700
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 26
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 15
This spacious one-bedroom apartment offers 68 sqm of comfortable living space and is located…
$1,100
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is located in Toul Kork area and offers 125 sq…
$950
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 14
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this one-bed…
$450
per month
Condo 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This stunning brand new luxury penthouse offers an entire floor of elegant living space with…
$8,800
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Teuk L'ak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious 65-square-meter studio room is available for rent at $550 per month . The unit…
$550
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Modern 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in Tuol Kouk, Phnom Penh just a few minutes walk away fr…
$390
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 70 sqm condo offers one bedroom and one bathroom for $550 per month. The unit has a sim…
$550
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located in the sought-after Toul Kork area, …
$450
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 6
Discover the perfect blend of comfort, space, and convenience with this expansive 3-bedroom …
$1,000
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in Toul Kork , this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers a generous 130 square met…
$850
per month
