Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chroy Changvar
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Condo

Monthly rent of condos in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia

Condo Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 9
This stylish 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and scenic Chroy Changvar area, …
$950
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning two-bedroom …
$500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 31
Chraoy Chongvar welcomes you home! Discover easy, vibrant living in this delightful 2-bedroo…
$600
per month
Leave a request
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 13
Experience elevated living in this expansive 225sqm 4-bedroom apartment located in Chroy Cha…
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Morgan EnMaison offers a loft-style living experience defined by soaring ceilings, open layo…
$400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 13
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning one-bedroom …
$450
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 21
Move into this spacious 121sqm three-bedroom apartment perfectly positioned on the 21st floo…
$1,800
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 9
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning one-bedroom …
$470
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment offers 100 m² of living space with balconies and is located just 5 …
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience premium riverfront living in this spacious 1-bedroom apartment spanning 95sqm, pe…
$1,350
per month
Leave a request
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 11
Perched on the 11th floor, this stunning 4-bedroom apartment offers an unparalleled 360-degr…
$2,300
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 17
Discover spacious comfort in this charming 3-bed, 3-bath condo for rent in thriving Chraoy C…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 20
Enjoy peaceful city living in this  2-bedroom apartment  on the  20th floor  in  Sangkat Chr…
$500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 9
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning one-bedroom …
$450
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover friendly condo living in vibrant Chraoy Chongvar, Phnom Penh! This fantastic 2-bedr…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This premium 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo offers a beautiful river view and is located in a b…
$900
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 25
Discover this charming 2-bed, 2-bath condo for rent in lively Chraoy Chongvar, Phnom Penh. O…
$900
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 16
This stylish 2-bedroom unit in Morgaen Enmaison offers a bright, modern living space with a …
$600
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 12
If you’re looking for a condo with a river view, here's at Morgan EnMaison — 2 bedrooms, 66 …
$650
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment offers 132 m² of living space with balconies a…
$1,450
per month
Leave a request
Condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Area 58 m²
Discover the perfect blend of modern living and serene views with this stunning one-bedroom …
$450
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Discover your next home in vibrant Chraoy Chongvar, Phnom Penh! This lovely 98 sqm condo for…
$550
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go