Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Daun Penh
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Condo

Monthly rent of condos in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

Condo Delete
Clear all
51 property total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover comfortable city living in this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment, ideally locate…
$550
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
This brand-new executive studio, located in Phnom Penh's prime CBD area, offers modern livin…
$1,296
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
$1,600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Experience elevated riverside living in this spacious 100sqm apartment ideally situated in t…
$1,040
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This private residence is located in a peaceful area of Daun Penh, just a short distance fro…
$550
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Located in the historic Wat Phnom area, Daun Penh district. Spacious two-bedroom and three-b…
$1,400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover refined city living in this generously sized 91sqm one-bedroom apartment located in…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This generous 2-bedroom apartment offers 106.32 sqm of comfortable and modern living space, …
$1,650
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This cozy serviced apartment offers a comfortable living space of 55 sqm , perfect for singl…
$450
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Discover luxurious city living in this expansive 190 sqm, 3-bedroom apartment located in the…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable one-bedroom apartment is available for rent at $700 per month and comes ful…
$700
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover comfortable living in this well-appointed 1-bedroom apartment located in the centra…
$480
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 24
“🏙️ City View Condo – Prime Boeung Kark location! Spacious 2-bedroom, 80 sqm on the 24th flo…
$900
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
This spacious and well-appointed 1-bedroom executive unit ( 66-70sqm) is available for rent …
$1,767
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
This unit offers a comfortable and stylish living space, perfect for families or professiona…
$1,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 6
A stylish 1-bedroom mezzanine apartment is now available for rent in Daun Penh, one of Phnom…
$330
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This spacious and well-appointed 1-bedroom deluxe unit ( 50-55sqm) is available for rent in …
$1,532
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This modern and spacious apartment offers comfortable city living in the heart of Daun Penh …
$1,800
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers 120 m² of comfortable living space and …
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
Experience the charm of urban living with this beautifully designed 65sqm apartment on the 5…
$750
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This 2 Bedroom Premier unit ( 120-127 sqm) is available for rent in the vibrant Boeung Kak a…
$2,992
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This studio apartment with a bathtub offers 50sqm of comfortable living space and is availab…
$1,178
per month
Leave a request
Condo 5 bedrooms in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Condo 5 bedrooms
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 12
Experience elevated living in this exceptional penthouse unit, where comfort truly meets sty…
$8,000
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 8
Experience elevated urban living in this expansive 167sqm apartment located on the 8th floor…
$3,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5
Discover this spacious 57sqm 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment perfectly positioned in the vib…
$690
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This serviced apartment is available for rent at $750 per month . The unit is located on the…
$750
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 10
This 2-bedroom apartment, located on the 10th floor, boasts a spacious layout exceeding 80 s…
$1,100
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
We are pleased to present a distinguished 2-bedroom apartment (Type A) located in the heart …
$1,800
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 9
This exclusive three bedroom penthouse offers an exceptional living experience with a total …
$4,500
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Wat Phnom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Discover this 65sqm fully furnished apartment in the heart of Phnom Penh. It features a brig…
$700
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go