  Realting.com
  Cambodia
  Khan Chamkar Mon
  Long-term rental
  Condo

Monthly rent of condos in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

156 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 32
Welcome to this charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo for rent in the heart of Chamkar Mon, Tonle Bas…
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 10
Step into modern city living with this spacious 1 Bedroom apartment, perfectly located in th…
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Looking for a comfortable and affordable place to live in Toul Tompong 1? This 68m² one-bedr…
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 12
This modern 38sqm studio is located on the 11th and 12th floors, offering spectacular city a…
$600
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 15
A premium 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment is now available for rent in the sought-after Tonl…
$3,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This modern one-bedroom apartment is filled with excellent natural light and airflow, creati…
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
This 1-bedroom apartment, located on the 1st floor in the Psa Derm Thkov area, offers 47sqm …
$450
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This well-designed two-bedroom apartment offers generous living space and comfort, with a to…
$1,200
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is ideally situated in the heart of Tonle Bass…
$750
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious two-bedroom apartment offers a practical and well-planned layout with a total …
$450
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable one-bedroom apartment is located in the Phsar Derm Thkov area and offers a …
$450
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
Experience modern living in this stylish duplex 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo, located in the …
$1,600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
[Boeng Trabek Area] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 550$/month 📆 Available: Now Addres…
$550
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 37 m² studio offers a stylish and efficient living space, perfect for singles or young …
$800
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious apartment is located in Tonle Bassac and is available for $1,500 per month. It…
$1,500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This 150 m² apartment offers a comfortable and modern living space, featuring 2 bedrooms and…
$1,000
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 10
This spacious duplex apartment is located in the highly sought-after Tonle Basak area. With …
$2,500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A serviced apartment building located in the Boeng Trabaek area of Phnom Penh, a neighborhoo…
$600
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
[Queston Residence] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 800$/month 📆 Available: Now Addres…
$800
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This brand-new apartment is ideally located in the heart of Toul Tompong , offering the perf…
$750
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This apartment is located in Tonle Bassac and is available for $1,000 per month . It feature…
$1,000
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This well-designed 50sqm apartment offers a perfect blend of comfort and functionality, feat…
$550
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5
This well-designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers a generous 150sqm of living space …
$1,200
per month
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
This fully-furnished 3 Bedroom Executive, located in the heart of the Tonle Bassac area, off…
$3,144
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This 73sqm apartment offers two spacious king-size bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and two balc…
$900
per month
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is 70 m² and is available for $550 per month. The unit …
$550
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 15
Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Sangkat Tonle Bassac, this well-designed one-bedroom …
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A spacious 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment of 100 m² will soon be available in Boeung Trabek…
$450
per month
