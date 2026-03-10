Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of condos in Siem Reap, Cambodia

158 properties total found
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Whether you're visiting Siem Reap for a short stay or looking for a longer-term rental, this…
$650
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This lovely 2-bedroom apartment for rent on Ta Phul Road in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap, is perf…
$800
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a comfortable and stylish place to call home in Siem Reap? This beautiful 2-bedr…
$450
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
This 1-bedroom apartment for rent is located on Riverside Road in Siem Reap, in the Svay Dan…
$375
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This is a great 52 m2 with living room plus 1 bedroom, wardrobes, toilet, bright, share pool…
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Discover this stylish, fully-furnished studio condo unit for rent at Rose Apple Square Condo…
$350
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This 2-bedroom apartment with a pool in Sala Kamreuk, Siem Reap! Ideal for small families or…
$650
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This fully furnished One bedroom apartment is designed and decorated in a contemporary setti…
$320
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
This 50 sqm apartment is highlighted by the amazing view and the living space is very bright…
$500
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This modern 2-bedroom apartment for rent in Siem Reap offers an ideal blend of convenience a…
$270
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
Rose Apple Square, which gives the project its name, is tucked away on Rose Apple Road in th…
$1,350
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely 1-bedroom apartment for rent in the Wat Bo area! This cozy space features modern…
$300
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Discover the epitome of modern living nestled in the heart of Siem Reap, Cambodia, with this…
$900
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious and modern 2-bedroom apartment offers the perfect blend of comfort and style, …
$410
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover a comfortable and modern 1-bedroom apartment with a pool for rent in Siem Reap. Thi…
$430
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment for Rent Located in Sala Kamraeuk Commune Close to National Road 6A and Spending A…
$300
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This one (01) bedroom apartment features a modern design and a refreshing pool. Enjoy comfor…
$350
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers a blend of comfort and convenience, perf…
$500
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
the perfect 1-Bedroom unit apartment for rent in the vibrant Svay Dangkum area of Siem Reap,…
$450
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This fully furnished 2BR/2BA apartment offers 110sqm of comfort and style, facing north for …
$650
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
This 65 sqm apartment is highlighted by the amazing view and the living space is very bright…
$450
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious and modern 1-bedroom apartment, located in the highly sought-after Sala Kamreu…
$450
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This 2-bedroom apartment for rent in Wat Bo area, Sala Kamreuk Commune, Siem Reap City, is f…
$450
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a comfortable and modern 2-bedroom apartment with a pool for rent in Siem Reap. Thi…
$530
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 2-bedroom luxury apartment, located in the prestigious Sala Kamreuk area of Si…
$1,000
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the epitome of modern living nestled in the heart of Siem Reap, Cambodia, with this…
$800
per month
1 bedroom condo in Krous, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 33sqm apartment has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom which is includes an open kitchen/living r…
$200
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A brand-new 1-bedroom apartment with a pool is available for rent in Siem Reap. This modern …
$400
per month
1 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A stylish studio apartment in the vibrant Svay Dangkum Commune of Siem Reap City. This moder…
$350
per month
2 bedroom condo in Siem Reap, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This cozy 2-bedroom apartment for rent near Angkor Supermarket in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap, i…
$850
per month
