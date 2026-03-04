Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Prampi Makara
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Condo

Monthly rent of condos in Khan Prampi Makara, Cambodia

Condo Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Monourom, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Monourom, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in Prampir Meakkakra this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment offers 77sqm of s…
$525
per month
Leave a request
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 16
This stunning 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom penthouse is located in the heart of Khan 7 Makara , off…
$2,200
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This well-maintained 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit offers 50sqm of comfortable living space for…
$550
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This modern studio apartment is located in Sangkat Vealvong, Khan 7 Makara, just a short wal…
$450
per month
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This spacious 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom apartment offers 170 sqm of comfortable living space, th…
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This well-maintained apartment is located on the 10th floor and offers a comfortable living …
$850
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Orussey Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Orussey Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 24
This well-positioned 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located on the 24th floor in the cen…
$550
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 16
Discover this beautiful high-floor studio apartment for rent at Olympia City , located in th…
$530
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This comfortable 80sqm , 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is available for $950/month , offer…
$950
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the vibrant district of Khan 7 Makara , this well-appointed 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom…
$750
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This fully furnished one-bedroom apartment offers a comfortable and practical living space o…
$450
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This fully furnished 2-bedroom service apartment is 80 m² and is available for $900 per mont…
$900
per month
Leave a request
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 8
Experience unmatched elegance and comfort in this 190sqm 4-bedroom 3-bathroom penthouse at R…
$3,600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This comfortable one-bedroom apartment is available for rent in a convenient location near O…
$400
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Monourom, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Monourom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 34
This spacious high-floor apartment offers 2 bedrooms with a large hall and covers 188 m². It…
$1,800
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Available for $350 per month , this charming apartment offers a comfortable living space of …
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This fully furnished 1-bedroom service apartment is available for $500 per month. The apartm…
$500
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go