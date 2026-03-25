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Monthly rent of condos in Khan Russey Keo, Cambodia

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37 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Step into urban bliss with this delightful 1-bedroom condo for rent in desirable Russey Keo,…
$450
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9
Discover your urban retreat! This charming 1-bed, 1-bath condo in vibrant Russey Keo, Tuol S…
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 17
[TV Tower] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 600$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Sangka…
$600
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 17
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$600
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 25
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 16
[TV Tower] Condo 1BR/ 1 Bathroom 💵 Rental price: 600$/month 📆 Available: Now Address: Sangka…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 15
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$580
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 5
Welcome to your cozy urban retreat! This fantastic 2-bedroom condo for rent in desirable Rus…
$650
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 17
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience comfortable city living! This inviting 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent in de…
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 12
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 9
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 10
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 18
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 6
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 19
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 17
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$400
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$580
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 18
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$680
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 12
If you're searching for a modern and secure home with an excellent environment, this two-bed…
$650
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 16
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$350
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
1 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12
This bright and fully furnished 1-bedroom corner unit is located in Khan Russey Keo , offeri…
$550
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom condo in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
2 bedroom condo
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your perfect rental! This charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in vibrant Russey Ke…
$650
per month
Leave a request
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