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Terraced Villas for sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡Elegant Villa with spacious courtyard in Victoria Hill - Documents ready!We bring to your a…
$437,957
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Villa 5 rooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa 5 rooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Property Description We offer an exclusive two-storey villa with a private pool located…
$468,109
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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