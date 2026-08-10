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Villas for sale in Haskovo, Bulgaria

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
$53,165
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mladinovo, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mladinovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Peacefully located in a village, with nice and hospitable residents in the Sakar Mountain, n…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Harmanli, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
$176,234
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Properties features in Haskovo, Bulgaria

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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