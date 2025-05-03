Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Bulgaria

Villa 4 bedrooms in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
$48,064
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House For Sale, Dragalevtsi, Sofia Bestay Property presents to your attention a be…
$1,60M
Villa in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 155 m²
A new two-storey house with a basement, located in the wonderful Bulgarian village of Gorits…
$191,133
Villa in Burgas, Bulgaria
Villa
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 127 m²
For sale is a magnificent two-storey house in a residential complex with a swimming pool, lo…
$136,262
