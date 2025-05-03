Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bulgaria

Villa 4 bedrooms in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
$48,064
Villa 6 bedrooms in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Harmanli, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
$176,234
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House For Sale, Dragalevtsi, Sofia Bestay Property presents to your attention a be…
$1,60M
