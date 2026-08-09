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Villas for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bojurets, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bojurets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We offer you a unique, newly constructed villa built to the highest E…
$708,425
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 430 m²
Description of object: Video: https://youtu.be/E-_6_VYC-fI For sale are two houses that hav…
$216,678
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 2 450 m²
Description of object: For sale is a newly built house to high EU standards. Located in one …
$233,171
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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