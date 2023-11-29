Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Dobrich
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
This exclusive closed-type complex is located in Balchik, in close proximity to a world-clas…
€90,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir