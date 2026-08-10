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Villas for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
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11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Description of object: This property is located in **Venid Eco Village** in **Sveti Vlas**, …
$751,841
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 301 m²
Description of object: **Venid Eco Village** is a closed residential complex in Sveti Vlas, …
$2,08M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
Description of object: 🏡 Property Description We offer an exclusive two-story villa with a …
$461,206
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Description of object: Are you looking for a compact, comfortable, and affordable apartment …
$75,251
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 210 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a great three-story house of new construction with …
$308,311
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 936 m²
Description of object: House with a pool, private garden and a swimming pool by the sea! In …
$365,406
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Description of object: Three-Story Villa in the Center of Ravda, Bulgaria We are pleased to…
$627,733
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Status Eco-Villa with Sea Panorama and Own Sauna: ECO VILLAGE LCDWe offer for sale a luxur…
$610,508
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Villa 4 bedrooms in Obzor, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 500 m²
$194,703
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Charming gated complex "Eco Villas" located in an ideal location - at the foot of the Stara …
$273,326
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
We offer to buy a new modern house under construction in the village of Kosharitsa without m…
$175,449
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Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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