Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sveti Vlas
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Description of object: We present to you an exceptional 3-room penthouse apartment in the po…
$280,724
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 12 143 m²
$132,952
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Description of object: Townhouse in First Line of the Sea with Garden and Panoramic View W…
$329,733
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Description of object: We exclusively offer a large 4-room penthouse apartment in the Privil…
$142,667
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Description of object: This ultra-exclusive designer penthouse is located directly on the wa…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Description of object: We offer you a unique penthouse in the luxurious Porto Paradiso compl…
$347,135
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 8/8
👑 Penthouse on the upper floor with the panorama of the sea: Grandiose four-room apartment i…
$346,536
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in lux complex Prestige Fort♥️ First line of the sea! Dir…
$243,555
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished penthouse with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in the complex "Orh…
$383,741
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go