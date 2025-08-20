Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

6 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 3-room maisonette apartment on the South Coast in Svet…
$231,611
Leave a request
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 3-room maisonette apartment in the Centauri complex in…
$231,611
Leave a request
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Unique Maisonette Apartment in South Bay Beach Complex, Sveti Vlas, B…
$115,224
Leave a request
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 4-room maisonette apartment with sea view in the Ralit…
$143,040
Leave a request
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 4-room maisonette apartment spread over 3 floors in th…
$366,621
Leave a request
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a unique maisonette with panoramic sea views from a…
$231,611
Leave a request
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
