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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

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Aheloy
87
Kableshkovo
8
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a spacious unfurnished "on tap" one-bedroom apartment with a VIEW TO LAKE Pomorie i…
$99,059
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Property types in Pomorie

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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