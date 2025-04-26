Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен двустаен апартамент с ЧАСТИЧНА ГЛЕДКА МОРЕ в комплекс Марина …
$61,843
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Vineyards Spa Resort complex, Ahe…
$71,488
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
A cozy and fully ready to move in two-room apartment in a prestigious complex, located on th…
$113,646
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Apartment in a premium complex. Bedrooms: 1 Useful area: 70 m² Floor number: 3 View: pool …
$61,988
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/6
An apartment with finishing near the sea is close to the deadline for delivery at a price be…
$172,391
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 77 m²
This magnificent one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor of the complex, will give y…
$123,978
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

