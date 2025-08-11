Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Pomorie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Aheloy
69
Kableshkovo
12
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE in the…
$93,196
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
