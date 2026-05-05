Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Nesebar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

;
Sveti Vlas
29
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Your family home by the sea in St. Vlas - coziness, style and nature in one place!Good to sh…
$432,131
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Villa 5 rooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Property Description We offer an exclusive two-storey villa with a private pool located…
$468,109
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom townthouse in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 bedroom townthouse
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Grand Village: Luxury two-storey townhouse with fireplace and mountain views!Looking for the…
$204,495
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Nesebar

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go