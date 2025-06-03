Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Nesebar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
31
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished two-story house in the complex "Villa Romana", Elenite resort.…
$221,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Nesebar

villas

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go