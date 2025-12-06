Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

Balchik
20
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the Kaliakr…
$127,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in Kaliakria Re…
$161,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Dobrich

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go