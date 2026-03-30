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Residential properties for sale in Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Zaronava, Belarus
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House
Zaronava, Belarus
Number of floors 2
Sold unfinished in Zaronovo with access to the lake (100 m) with a good sand approach into t…
$98,000
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