Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zabinkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
$10,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes