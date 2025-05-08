Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zabalacki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Dacnaa, Belarus
Townhouse
Dacnaa, Belarus
Area 126 m²
I will sell the townhouse, the village of Dachnaya, Orshansky district, Moskovskoye, for exa…
$56,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go