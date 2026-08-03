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Houses for sale in Vuscienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Vuscienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vuscienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
House for sale with all amenities in a picturesque place near the river in the city of Baran…
$92,573
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