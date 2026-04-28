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Houses for sale in Vetka, Belarus

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1 property total found
House in Vetka, Belarus
House
Vetka, Belarus
Area 37 m²
For sale a cozy house in the city of Vetka. No commission for the buyer! Ul. Paris Commune. …
$18,000
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