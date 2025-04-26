Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda District
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Uzda District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Office 1 804 m² in Hotland rural council, Belarus
Office 1 804 m²
Hotland rural council, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 804 m²
Floor 1/2
We bring to your attention a multifunctional capital structure with a land plot located at t…
Price on request
Office 4 m² in Vozera, Belarus
Office 4 m²
Vozera, Belarus
Area 4 m²
Number of floors 3
Industrial - warehouse base in ag. A lake located on a land plot of 1 ha.  On the territory …
$800,000
