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Houses with garage for sale in Uchvalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Uchvalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uchvalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sale of a residential house for year-round living in the village of Gumna. The house is made…
$25,000
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